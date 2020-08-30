Lebanese President calls for declaration of a 'secular state'

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has called for Lebanon to be declared a “secular state,” during a televised address to mark the upcoming centenary of the founding of the modern-day Lebanese state.

According to a report in AFP, Aoun admitted that there was a need to "change the system" in the wake of the massive explosion at the port of Beirut, Lebanon's capital, at the beginning of the month. Lebanon is grappling with a deepening economic crisis and a spike in coronavirus cases that it is struggling to contain.