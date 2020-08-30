19:00 Reported News Briefs Elul 10, 5780 , 30/08/20 Elul 10, 5780 , 30/08/20 Gen. Ronni Numa to develop plan enabling travel to Uman for Rosh Hashanah Following a meeting of the ministers appointed by Prime Minister Netanyahu to deal with the matter of travel to Uman, General (Res.) Ronni Numa, the government's appointed official to coordinate the coronavirus response with the haredi community, has been ordered to develop an outline according to which Breslov chassidim will be permitted to travel to Ukraine in order to spend Rosh Hashanah in Uman. ► ◄ Last Briefs