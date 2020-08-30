60% of red towns are in Arab sector; 30% of new diagnoses are Arabs

Minister for Social Equality Merav Cohen (Blue & White) has expressed her grave concern at the high rate of contagion for coronavirus in the Arab sector.

"The situation vis-a-vis coronavirus in the Arab sector is extremely bad," she said. "Around 60% of all 'red' towns [where the rate of contagion is high] are Arab towns, and around 30% of the most recent diagnoses are Arabs. We have to provide a real solution in terms of publicity, enforcement of regulations, and support for local governments who are dealing with the epidemic."