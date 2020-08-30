MK Kahane & former MK Moallem-Refaeli visit Ohayon family

MK Matan Kahane (Yamina) has paid a condolence visit to the family of Rabbi Shai Ohayon Hy"d, who was killed in a terror attack in Petah Tikva last week.

"Such a terrible loss for your family, and for the entire Jewish people," Kahane said. "We in the Yamina party are doing everything we can to ensure that the home of this despicable terrorist is demolished.

Kahane was accompanied by former MK Shuli Moallem-Refaeli.