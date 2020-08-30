Preschool teachers' forum praises 'healthy logic'

Dorit Hazan, chairwoman of the "Preschool Teachers Educate" forum, praised Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) for his decision to allow parents to enter their children's classrooms during the first few days of the new school year.

"The deviant desire of those who supposedly represent preschool teachers directly harms preschool children," she said. "This is a victory for healthy logic."

"We will continue to stand as a fortified wall for the sake of preschool children."