Health Minister: Parents can accompany preschool and first-grade children

After consulting with professionals, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) has said that the parents of preschool and first-grade children can enter their children's classrooms for the first days of school.

In a letter sent to the Education Ministry, Edelstein wrote: "In light of the need to balance the prevention of coronavirus infections and the need to allow appropriate adaption for young children, we sat and examined this issue." He added that his decision was made "in light of the low risk of infection in these settings, which is based on Health Ministry statistics and statistics from around the world, and the fact that masks, proper hygiene, and physical distance provide excellent protection against infection."