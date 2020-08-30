Minister Deri: 'Uman will need to be on a limited scale this year'

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) spoke on Sunday about the annual pilgrimage to Uman for Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year).

"As someone who has participated in the gatherings for over a decade, no one has to explain to me the importance of the gathering in Uman," Deri said. "I am working day and night to find a solution which will allow the gathering in Uman this year."

"But we need to understand that right now there is a plague, and all the synagogues in the world are holding prayers in small groups. There are no large events and the beautiful gathering in Uman this year will not be able to take place in its usual format, and will need to be in a very limited format."