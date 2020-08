14:21 Reported News Briefs Elul 10, 5780 , 30/08/20 Elul 10, 5780 , 30/08/20 Dozens of power outages in Samaria Dozens of power outages occurred Sunday in Samaria. In an urgent letter to Infrastructure and Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz (Likud), Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan wrote, "We demand this be taken care of immediately. The electricity infrastructure in Judea and Samaria requires immediate upgrades." ► ◄ Last Briefs