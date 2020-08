14:17 Reported News Briefs Elul 10, 5780 , 30/08/20 Elul 10, 5780 , 30/08/20 Watch: Balloon terror sparks fire - just as train passes Read more Gazan 'balloon terror' sparks fire near the train tracks in the Sdot Negev Regional Council in southern Israel - just as a train passes. ► ◄ Last Briefs