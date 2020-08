14:02 Reported News Briefs Elul 10, 5780 , 30/08/20 Elul 10, 5780 , 30/08/20 Watch: Breslov hasidim forced to board return flight to London Read more Breslov hasidim who landed in Kiev, Ukraine, from London, UK, are ordered to reboard plane. All the hasidim are British citizens. ► ◄ Last Briefs