13:42 Reported News Briefs Elul 10, 5780 , 30/08/20 Elul 10, 5780 , 30/08/20 Gas prices to rise At midnight on Tuesday morning, price-controlled gas prices will rise by five agorot. The maximum price for one liter of lead-free benzene 95 at a self-service station will be 5.5 shekels, representing a 5-agorot rise from last month. ► ◄ Last Briefs