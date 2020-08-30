Holon: Suspect arrested for stealing equipment from health clinic

Israel Police on Saturday received a report regarding a break-in at a health clinic on Holon's Sheshet Hayamim Street. When police arrived at the scene, the suspect attempted to escape, but was caught after a chase.

A large amount of equipment was found outside the health clinic, and it is suspected that the suspect stole it.

The suspect, aged 36, was detained for questioning and on Sunday will be brought to the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court, where the police will request to extend his arrest.