10:01 Reported News Briefs Elul 10, 5780 , 30/08/20 Elul 10, 5780 , 30/08/20 Pre Rosh Hashanah Transformational Torah Summit for Women Read more Our aim is to empower and guide aspiring Jewish women to realize their fullest potential in the extraordinary times in which we are living ► ◄ Last Briefs