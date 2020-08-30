Finance Minister: 'Traffic light' plan will probably be approved

Finance Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud), who is a member of the Coronavirus Cabinet, said he estimates that coronavirus czar Professor Ronni Gamzu's "traffic light" plan will be approved on Sunday.

"There's logic in differentiating between cities which need dedicated attention and cities which can be left alone," he told Kan Reshet Bet. "I oppose a general lockdown under these circumstances. We must keep the economy open."