Elul 10, 5780 , 30/08/20 Liberman: 'Solve the lab workers crisis today' MK Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) demanded Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) discuss the lab workers' strike at the Coronavirus Cabinet meeting on Sudnay. "It's true, they're not as important as Breslov hasidim, but they are the ones on the front lines," he said.