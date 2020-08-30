'UAE cancellation of boycott is an example for everyone'

Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen (Blue and White) on Saturday thanked the UAE, in Arabic, for its latest decision to cancel its boycott laws as it continues to advance peace with Israel.

"Meeting people for economic trade and common ideas - these are the foundations of strong cooperation. The UAE's cancellation of its boycott laws is an example to all those calling for boycotts and hate that they can, and should, act differently," she tweeted.