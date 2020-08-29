Virus continues its scourge in Gaza

The Hamas-controlled Gaza Ministry of Health reported 36 new CV-19 infections out of 1,004 tests conducted Saturday night.

Since March of this year, 247 infection have been confirmed. 182 of these are still being treated and three Gaza residents have died from the virus. 2,368 residents remain under quarantine.

The Interior Ministry ordered a continuation of general lockdown for an additional 48 hours in an attempt to curb the virus spread.