Coalition head: Uman commission 'right decision too late'

Coalition head Miki Zohar said the decision to appoint a ministerial committee to decide on the option of allowing Rosh Hashana pilgrimages to Uman was the correct thing to do but that it may have come too late.

Zohar said a proposal to allow a maximum of 6,000 Israelis to visit the site of Rebbi Nachman's grave and have them inspected for COVID-19 on the way to Ukraine and back could have provided a timely solution to the issue.