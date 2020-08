22:21 Reported News Briefs Elul 9, 5780 , 29/08/20 Elul 9, 5780 , 29/08/20 18-year-old virus patient spends Shabbat with grandparents The Ministry of Health reported that an 18-year-old teenager from the city of Elad spent the weekend with her grandparents in Bnei Brak after demonstrating signs of the sickness. Israeli police is investigating the case. ► ◄ Last Briefs