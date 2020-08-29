|
22:00
Reported
News BriefsElul 9, 5780 , 29/08/20
J'lem protesters block light rail, break barriers
After radical left activists continued to wreak havoc in the nation's capital tonight, breaking barriers, attacking police, and blocking the city's light railway, the Im Tirzu grassroots Zionist group said the country had never seen a bigger onslaught against democracy.
It said the rioters were allowed to do as they pleased while the state prosecutors office ignored citizens' concerns.
