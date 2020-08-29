Biden condemns arson at Chabad center at Delaware U.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden condemned the torching of a Chabad center at the University of Delaware this week, JTA reports.

The incident “is deeply disturbing — as an alum of University of Delaware and as an American,” read a tweet posted on Thursday Biden’s Twitter account.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)