Security Council extends mandate of Lebanon peacekeeping force

The UN Security Council on Friday extended the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon but also cut its mandate.

The French-drafted resolution approved by the Security Council reduces the troop ceiling for the force, known as UNIFIL, from 15,000 to 13,000, according to The Associated Press.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)