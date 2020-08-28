Hungary to close its borders over coronavirus fears

Hungary said on Friday it would close its borders again next month because of new coronavirus fears, becoming the first EU country to re-tighten restrictions so severely, AFP reported.

The Central European country of almost 10 million people has been spared the brunt of the COVID-19 health crisis so far, having recorded some 5,500 cases including 614 fatalities.

