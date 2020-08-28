Netanyahu to Japanese PM: You will always be welcomed in Israel

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday commented on the decision of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to step down.

"I am sorry to hear about the illness of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who announced his retirement. I would like to express my gratitude for the friendship that has developed between our countries during which Japanese investments have also increased in countless ways. The cooperation between the countries flourished in many areas. My friend Abe, lots of health and success. You will always be welcomed in Israel," said Netanyahu.

