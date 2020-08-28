24 fires break out as balloon terrorism continues

24 fires broke out in the Gaza envelope region on Friday as a result of incendiary balloon terrorism.

Fire crews and volunteers worked to put out the fires, most of which broke out in fields in the Sha'ar Hanegev, Hof Ashkelon and Eshkol regional councils.

