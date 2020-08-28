UK study: COVID-19 not a significant threat to children

A study of 651 children 18 or under (median age 4.6) with COVID-19 who were admitted to UK hospitals between January-July of this year found childhood coronavirus cases less severe than those of adults.

The results also showed that children suffering from a SARS respiratory condition often tested positive for COVID-19 as well. In addition, results showed that older children and non-white children experienced the most acute coronavirus symptoms.

No deaths among the children in the study occurred.