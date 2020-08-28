|
Elul 8, 5780 , 28/08/20
EU: Sanctions on Turkey, if drilling in Mediterranean Sea continues
The European Union on Friday urged Turkey to halt its drilling activities in contested waters in the Mediterranean and ordered EU officials to speed up work aimed at blacklisting some Turkish officials linked to the energy exploration.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the sanctions — which include asset freezes and travel bans — could be extended, with Turkish vessels being deprived access to European ports, supplies and equipment. Economic sanctions are also a possibility.
