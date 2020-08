16:56 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5780 , 28/08/20 Elul 8, 5780 , 28/08/20 German Hospital: Alexei Navalny Remains In Coma German doctors treating Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny for a suspected poisoning say the dissident is still in an induced coma but his condition is stable and his symptoms are improving. ► ◄ Last Briefs