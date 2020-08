16:35 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5780 , 28/08/20 Elul 8, 5780 , 28/08/20 Over 1000 demonstrators 'welcome Shabbat' outside PM's residence Over 1000 demonstrators have gathered outside Prime MInister Netanyahu's residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem to "welcome Shabbat." The demonstrators are calling upon Netanyahu to resign. ► ◄ Last Briefs