Reaction to Shinzo Abe resignation: 'Japan is a true friend of Israel'

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Zvi Hauser (Blue and White) expressed regret over the resignation of the prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe due to illness.

"Shinzo Abe is a true friend of Israel," Hauser said regarding the resignation. "In the name of the parliamentary friendship alliance between Israel and Japan I want to thank the prime minister for his service to his country, to the stability of the world, and for the friendship between our two peoples. We wish him vigorously good health," Hauser added.