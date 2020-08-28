14:58 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5780 , 28/08/20 Elul 8, 5780 , 28/08/20 Berlin court overturns ban on demonstrations A Berlin court has overturned a ban imposed by the municipality on weekend coronavirus demonstrations. The city's government had imposed the ban just two days ago, hoping to prevent the expected 20,000 protesters or more from gathering on the city's streets, as they did earlier this month. The organizers immediately responded that they would challenge the ban in court; now they have attained their objective. ► ◄ Last Briefs