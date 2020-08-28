Diaspora Minister speaks with community head who was attacked in Austria

Diaspora Minister Omer Yankelevitch (Blue & White) has spoken with Eli Rosen, the head of the Jewish community in Gratz, Austria, who was attacked with a baseball bat outside the local synagogue.

"Eli was very moved to learn that the Israeli government is aware of what happened to him and that it concerns itself with what happens to Jews even in a small community in Austria," she said. "We also discussed various proposals we have made to strengthen Diaspora communities and ensure their safety," she added.

"Diaspora communities need to know that whatever troubles they face - whether anti-Semitism, or the coronavirus, or whatever else - the State of Israel has their back. We are one people - they are not alone," she said.