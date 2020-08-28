MK Lapid: Gov't has failed even according to the goals it set itself

Opposition head MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid-Telem) blasted the government for its incompetence in handling the coronavirus crisis, pointing out that the government has failed even according to its own goals.

"The government fixed a target goal of [a maximum of] 400 new infections every day by the first of September, and where are we now?" Lapid accused. "We have over 2,000 new infections every day, alongside some of the worst economic figures in the whole world.

"This is a failure even according to the standards the government established for itself. Who is going to take responsibility for this failure?" he challenged.