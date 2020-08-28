Passenger removed by officials in Hazmat after receiving Covid-19 diagnosis

A passenger already seated on a Ryanair flight from London's Stansted airport bound for Pisa, Italy, was removed from the plane by officials clad in Hazmat suits, after he received a text message saying that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

According to The Guardian, the man received the message just minutes before the flight took off. Officials removed him, along with his flying companion, taking them to an isolation area at the airport where they were met by health authorities.

Their seats and the overhead compartments they had used were then disinfected, and the flight finally took off over an hour behind schedule.

In a statement, Ryanair said:

The passenger and his travel companion were immediately offloaded and taken to a Stansted airport isolation area where they were assisted by local public health authorities ... this passenger and his companion had complied fully with Ryanair health regulations [and] were both wearing masks at all times at Stansted Airport and for the very short period (less than 10 minutes) they were seated on the aircraft prior to departure.