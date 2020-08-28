Protest march called for Saturday night to site of Rabbi Ohayon's murder

Just a few dozen meters from where the Ohayon family is sitting shivah [mourning] for Rabbi Shai Ohayon, murdered by a Palestinian Arab terrorist in Petah Tikva on Wednesday, hundreds of local residents will be heading out on a protest march this Saturday night, in order to express their frustration at the apparent helplessness of the government and its security forces to protect the country's citizens.

Attorney Tzvi Vishengrad, the organizer of the planned march and a resident of Petah Tikva, told reporters: "For years, we've been appealing to the authorities to step up security at the Segula junction [where Rabbi Ohayon was stabbed]. Hundreds of members of minority groups mill around there on a daily basis, and the writing has been on the wall for a long time already.

"The purpose of our demonstration is to prevent the next terror attack. We all hope that after this terrible tragedy the government will wake up and realize that the blood of its citizens is not free for the taking."