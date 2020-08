13:53 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5780 , 28/08/20 Elul 8, 5780 , 28/08/20 Cartoonist arrested in Jordan for anti-UAE deal cartoon Cartoonist Emad Hajjaj was arrested in Amman, Jordan after he published a cartoon criticizing the recently-announced peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs