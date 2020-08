13:50 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5780 , 28/08/20 Elul 8, 5780 , 28/08/20 2 injured in Rishon Letzion accident A 68-year-old man has sustained moderate injuries in a road accident between a motorcycle and a private vehicle in Rishon Letzion. MDA responders and paramedics transported him to hospital with wounds to his stomach and back, along with an additional victim who sustained mild injuries. ► ◄ Last Briefs