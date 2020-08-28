MK Attia: We must never give up on any part of the Land of Israel

MK Etty Attia (Likud) toured the Judean Hills today and spoke to reporters about the impressions the visit had made.

"I was extremely impressed with the cultural life in Judea and Samaria," she said, "as well, of course, with the strategic importance of the region. We must never give up any part of the Land of Israel. These are the places where our ancestors settled, and I invited all Jews to pay a visit."