MK Zohar: Passing Override Clause should be condition for gov't continuing

Coalition chairman MK Miki Zohar (Likud) has called on the government to make passing the Override Clause a condition of the continued existence of the unity government, in the wake of yesterday's Supreme Court decision to order the razing of Mitzpe Kramim.

The Override Clause would allow the Knesset to overrule Supreme Court rulings in specific cases.

"Legislating the Override Clause should now be made a condition of the continued existence of this government," Zohar said. "While the Supreme Court justices continue to overstep their boundaries, the left wing claims that the Right and Netanyahu want to overthrown the judiciary. It's obvious that the media is bolstering this lie, and the opposition parties are following along, in order to gain votes from the center. The time has come to fix this situation."