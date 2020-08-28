MK Liberman: Gov't is surrendering to Gaza terrorism

MK Avigdor Liberman, head of the Yisrael Beytenu party, has attacked the government for failing to prevent the ongoing rocket fire and incendiary balloon attacks emanating from Gaza.

"Defeat is defeat, and surrender to terrorism is surrender to terrorism, even if you wrap it up in a fancy title like 'Regulatory Policy,'" he said. "Instead of having the security cabinet convene and take a strong line, they are giving terrorists more funding, more benefits, more gasoline, and expanding their fishing rights.

"I call on the heads of the security establishment to put pressure on the prime minister, demand a cabinet meeting and decide what the end game is against Gaza," he continued. "My heart goes out to the people of the south," the former defense minister added.