Elul 8, 5780 , 28/08/20 Elul 8, 5780 , 28/08/20 UTJ source: Litzman's threat to leave coalition not official party stance Responding to comments made by Construction Minister Yakov Litzman of the United Torah Judaism party that he would consider leaving the coalition if the government imposes a lockdown during the upcoming High Holidays, a senior source in the party said that Litzman's comments represented his personal opinion and did not reflect the party's official stance.