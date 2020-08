11:49 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5780 , 28/08/20 Elul 8, 5780 , 28/08/20 Motorcyclist killed in accident near Jerusalem, 4 injured A young man has been killed in a motorcycle accident on Road 386 near Jerusalem. Four others were injured, with mild injuries, in the same accident. ► ◄ Last Briefs