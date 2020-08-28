|
Elul 8, 5780 , 28/08/20
More rockets fall in Baghdad's Green Zone, no injuries reported
According to Turkish media outlet YeniSafak, three rockets have fallen in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, where government buildings and foreign missions are housed.
The rockets landed just after midnight local time on Friday, according to the Iraqi military, and appeared to have been launched from the Bajia neighborhood, west of the capital. They fell in an empty area and caused no significant damage.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
