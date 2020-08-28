Gov't asks Labor Court to prevent Teachers' Union from declaring strike

The government has submitted a request to the Labor Court, demanding that it issue a restrictive order preventing the Teachers' Union from declaring a strike at the start of the new school year.

Schools are set to reopen next Tuesday, September 1, but already various union heads are threatening strike action unless the government comes up with what they feel is a reasonable solution for teachers who are in a high-risk group for coronavirus.

The Labor Court will be reviewing the government's request next Sunday.