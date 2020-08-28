Eric Trump claims his father achieved 'peace in the Middle East'

Speaking at the Republican national convention, Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, seemed to claim that his father had brought "peace in the Middle East."

“My father rebuilt the mighty American military – added new jets, aircraft carriers," he said. “Peace in the Middle East. Never-ending wars were finally ended. Promises made, and promises, for the first time, were kept.”

Despite his claims, the US still has troops in Afghanistan and Iraq, and the Middle East isn't looking too peaceful.