News BriefsElul 8, 5780 , 28/08/20
62,000 requests for gov't grants to self-employed, business owners
Finance Minister Yisrael Katz reported this morning that to date, around 62 thousand people have submitted a request for a government grant to be paid out to the self-employed and business owners.
The maximum amount that can be claimed by an individual is NIS 15,000 for the months of May-June. Katz promised that the sums would be transferred to the bank accounts of those found eligible within the next few days.
