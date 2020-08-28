09:54
  Elul 8, 5780 , 28/08/20

62,000 requests for gov't grants to self-employed, business owners

Finance Minister Yisrael Katz reported this morning that to date, around 62 thousand people have submitted a request for a government grant to be paid out to the self-employed and business owners.

The maximum amount that can be claimed by an individual is NIS 15,000 for the months of May-June. Katz promised that the sums would be transferred to the bank accounts of those found eligible within the next few days.

