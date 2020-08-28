|
09:37
Reported
Elul 8, 5780 , 28/08/20
Six rescued from motorboat about to smash onto rocks on Ashdod's coast
Early this morning, Ashdod police received a report of a boat in distress off the Ashdod Marina; the boat was reportedly at risk of being smashed on the rocks near the coast, after the motor failed and it became impossible to steer it.
A police naval craft was immediately dispatched and found the motorboat dangerously close to rocks. They managed to rescue the boat from disaster, along with the six people on board.
