'Biggest study yet' shows children at miniscule risk of dying from Covid-19

In a study that is being touted as "the biggest study yet" of children admitted to hospital for coronavirus complications, conclusions from previous studies have been confirmed - that the risk of children dying from the virus is "vanishingly rare," The Guardian reports.

The study examined two-thirds of all patients admitted to UK hospitals for coronavirus. 651 of them - less than one percent - were found to be under the age of 19, and of those 651 children, six died. In addition, all those who passed away had severe underlying health conditions (including cancer and blood or heart issues).

The study also found that obese children were at higher risk, confirming a number of studies that have consistently shown that obesity is a very significant risk factor for serious coronavirus complications.