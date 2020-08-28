Russian arrested for conspiracy to introduce malware to Tesla's computers

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed yesterday that Tesla was the company targeted by a Russian national in what could have been a serious cybersecurity incident, Reuters reports.

The US Justice Department announced that Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov, 27, a Russian national, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to intentionally cause damage to a protected computer by trying to recruit an employee (of Tesla) to introduce a malware into a system. Kriuchkov reportedly offered the Tesla employee $1 million for successfully introducing the malware. Instead, the employee informed the FBI and the attack was thwarted.