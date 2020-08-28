|
08:55
Reported
Elul 8, 5780 , 28/08/20
Washington University predicts over 300k Covid-19 deaths in US by December
The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) has predicted a further 317,697 deaths due to the coronavirus epidemic in the United States by the end of November.
IHME's forecasts have been cited by White House officials in the past.
Researchers added their belief that if 95% of Americans wore a face mask, around 67,000 of those lives could be saved.
